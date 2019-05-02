Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
It will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees.
Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.
Friday we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees with 42 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
The Mississippi River is expected to crest later today in the Quad-Cities at a record 22.7 feet.