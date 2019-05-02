{{featured_button_text}}
NWS Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of rain before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

It will be cloudy with a high near 60 degrees.

Tonight skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 44 degrees.

Friday we'll see increasing clouds with a high near 61 degrees with 42 degrees. There's a slight chance of showers before 1 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

• Seven day forecast

The Mississippi River is expected to crest later today in the Quad-Cities at a record 22.7 feet.

NWS Summary

• Monitor area river levels

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags