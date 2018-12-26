Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 50 percent chance of rain after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Tonight rain is likely after midnight with a temperature rising to around 42 degrees by 4 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
It will be breezy with a southeast wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.
Rain with thunderstorms are possible after noon on Thursday. It will be breezy with a high near 52 degrees. South winds between 15 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday night brings a 40 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms before midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 35 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.