Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 74 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are possible with  higher amounts in thunderstorms.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 82 degrees. Expect winds gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms are likely with a long around 70 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.

