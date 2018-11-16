Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 39 degrees.
Rain and snow are likely tonight between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a steady temperature around 33 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday there is a 50 percent chance of rain and snow before noon. Skies will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 31 degrees by 5 p.m. North winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.
Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 21 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny with a high near 32 degrees.
And looking ahead, the high temperature for Thanksgiving Day is expected to be 50 degrees.