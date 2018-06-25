Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook is in effect for the Quad-City region. It states:
"There is a low risk of severe weather late this afternoon and evening, mainly over southeast Iowa and northeast Missouri. The primary threat is large hail. However, a low tornado and wind threat could develop if a warm front is able to lift northward into the area.
"For Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night, there is a slight risk for severe storms area-wide. All severe weather hazards are possible.
"Building heat and humidity Thursday through Saturday will push peak heat indices to between 100 to 105 degrees. A few locations may exceed 105 degrees on Friday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms on Thursday and a chance for thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday night."
The afternoon will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday showers and thunderstorms are likely along with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 82 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday night showers and thunderstorms are likely before 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Several area rivers are under a flood warning. Check out area river levels.