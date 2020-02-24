Noon update: Rain, then snow overnight

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.
Tuesday night snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Wednesday: Snow is likely before 7 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 30 degrees and a low around 13 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.