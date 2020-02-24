Noon update: Rain, then snow overnight

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a high near 43 degrees.

There's a slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., a slight chance of rain and snow between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then a chance of snow after 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday snow is likely with a high near 34 degrees. Northeast winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Tuesday night snow is likely with a low around 25 degrees. North winds around 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.