Noon update: Rain this afternoon, evening

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Rain is likely before 3 p.m., then patchy drizzle after 4 p.m. with a high near 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight there is a chance of patchy drizzle and fog before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a Flood Watch until further notice for the Mississippi River at Rock Island.
The Flood Watch is based on predicted rainfall over the next 48 hours. At this time there is limited confidence associated with rainfall amounts and the location of predicted rainfall.
If rainfall in the basin is less than predicted, the forecast river stage may not be reached. Conversely, if rainfall is more than predicted the river may crest higher.
As the forecast becomes more certain, this watch will either be upgraded to a warning or canceled.
Flood stage is 15 feet with minor flooding is possible. The Mississippi is forecasted to rise above flood stage Monday morning and continue rising to 15.4 feet Tuesday evening.