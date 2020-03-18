Noon update: Rain this afternoon, evening

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Rain is likely before 3 p.m., then patchy drizzle after 4 p.m. with a high near 49 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight there is a chance of patchy drizzle and fog before 1 a.m., then a chance of rain after 5 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 45 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday rain and thunderstorms are likely. The high will be near 64 degrees. It will be breezy with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees. Southwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will become northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.