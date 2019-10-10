Here's the latest from the National Weather Service.
A freeze watch is coming! A freeze watch is coming!
According to the NWS, "the coldest air of the season will settle into the region Friday night, with temperatures expected to drop into the lower 30s for most areas. These cold temperatures could kill any unprotected sensitive vegetation across the region and bring an end to the growing season."
With that in mind, the NWS has issued a freeze watch for the Quad-City region beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and continuing until 8 a.m., Saturday.
• Temperatures: Widespread temperatures in the lower 30s and potential for some areas to dip into the upper 20s.
• Timing: Late Friday evening through early Saturday morning.
• Impacts: Freeze conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation, and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
A freeze watch means sub-freezing temperatures are possible. These conditions would kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
This afternoon showers are likely after 4 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 68 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely with an overnight low around 46 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Friday showers are likely before 10 a. m. Skies will be breezy and cloudy with a temperature falling to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 33 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Flood warnings continues on several area rivers. Check out area river levels.