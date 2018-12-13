Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for drizzle between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain after 4 p.m. Oh, and some patchy fog after 3 p.m.
Otherwise, the afternoon will be cloudy with a high near 39 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight rain is possible before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of drizzle between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. also with patchy fog. The low will be around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees and a low around 26 degrees.