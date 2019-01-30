A NWS Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday.
According to the warning, life-threatening wind chills will carry into Thursday.
"Near historic cold and life threatening wind chills are expected over the entire area through Thursday morning. The coldest temperatures since 1996 combined with wind are expected to push wind chills into the range of 30 below to 60 below zero.
"In addition to the dangerous cold, areas of blowing snow will create hazardous travel in open and rural areas through early this morning. This could create a life-threatening situation if your vehicle becomes disabled."
Summary
• WHAT: Life-threatening wind chills of 30 below to near 60 below zero through Thursday morning. The coldest wind chills will generally be north of Interstate 80. Blowing snow is also expected along and north of Interstate 80.
• WHERE: Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois.
• WHEN: Until 10 a.m., Thursday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
• PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: A Wind Chill Warning means the combination of very cold air and the wind will create dangerously low wind-chill values. Frostbite can occur quickly and even hypothermia or death if precautions are not taken.
Here's the afternoon forecast:
It will be sunny and cold with a high near -15 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -45 degrees. West winds will produce gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight will be clear with a low around -28 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -45 degrees.
Snow is likely Thursday after 1 p.m. Thursday's high will be 3 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -25 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible.
Snow likely before midnight Thursday. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 0. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.