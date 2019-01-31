Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today's high will be near 0 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight snow is likely before 9 p.m. with a low around 0 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 24 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees and a low around 19 degrees.