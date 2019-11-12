There are a couple of new low marks in the weather record book today.
According to the National Weather Service, the overnight low Monday of 11 degrees eclipsed the old record of 12 degrees set in 1950. And today's mark of 6 degrees broke the old record of 8 degrees set in 1986.
Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 17 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Tonight there will be increasing clouds with a low around 11 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as zero. South winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday will see a 20% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and wind-chill values as low as zero. Southwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
There's a 30% chance of snow before midnight and a low around 22 degrees.