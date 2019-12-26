Noon update: Record warm gives way to cooler temps

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be partly sunny with a temperature falling to around 43 degrees by 5 p.m. and an overnight low around 29 degrees.
Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 42 degrees.
Friday night will see a 50% chance of rain after midnight with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 34 degrees.
Rain is likely on Saturday. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible
The high for the day will be 57 degrees with a low around 43 degrees.