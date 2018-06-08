Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 83 degrees. East winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight there's a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees.
Saturday there is a chance of showers throughout the day. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night will see a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.