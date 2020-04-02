Noon update: Scattered showers possible overnight

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 63 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight we could see some scattered showers after 1 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 50 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday showers are likely before 4 a.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 58 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday night showers are likely after 8 p.m. The low will be around 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible withhigher amounts in thunderstorms.

