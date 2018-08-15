Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 79 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday we'll see isolated showers then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 84 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday night there is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30 percent.