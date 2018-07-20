Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Weather summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Saturday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph.

Nature's fury: At least 13 dead after boat capsizes on Missouri Lake during storm

+1 
Iowa tornadoes hit unexpectedly, causing damage and injuries

A worker cleans up debris from the tornado damaged Marshall County Courthouse's tower Thursday, July 19, 2018, in Marshalltown, Iowa. Several buildings were damaged by a tornado in the main business district in town including the historic courthouse. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Nature's fury II: Watch multiple tornadoes hit Iowa

 
0
0
0
0
0

Tags