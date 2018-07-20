Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There's a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 78 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight there's a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 66 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday will see a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 81 degrees and a low around 66 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
