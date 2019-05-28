Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected across the area before 2 p.m. with showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., especially south of I-80.
Severe storms are likely, with the damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes all possible.
Storms will also be capable of producing very heavy rainfall that will likely cause flash flooding.
The main threats are:
• damaging winds
• large hail
• tornadoes
• lightning
• flash flooding
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 7 p.m., tonight. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
The Quad-City region will be under a Flash Flood Watch from 1 p.m. until 7 a.m., Wednesday.
Counties included in the watch area are Bureau, Carroll, Henry, Jo Daviess, Mercer, Putnam, Rock Island, Stephenson, and Whiteside in Illinois and Iowa, Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, and Washington counties in Iowa.
• Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding, as soils are saturated in the region.
• Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along small creeks and streams. In addition, the heavy rain may also lead to further rises on rivers that are already flooding.
• A Flash Flood Watch means that flash flooding is possible. Monitor forecasts and take action if flash flood warnings are issued or flash flooding develops.
• The Mississippi River at Lock & Dam 15 remains under a flood warning until further notice. Monitor area river levels.
Wednesday showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 76 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday night will see a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.