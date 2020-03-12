Noon update: Showers likely this afternoon

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 4 p.m. with patchy fog before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 60 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 32 breezy. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. There's a 30% chance of rain mixing with snow.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0