Noon update: Showers likely this afternoon

Noon update: Showers likely this afternoon

{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are likely after 4 p.m. with patchy fog before 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. The high will be near 60 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers before 7 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear with a low around 32 breezy. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday will be sunny with a high near 48 degrees and a low around 33 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. There's a 30% chance of rain mixing with snow.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News