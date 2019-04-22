Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m. and after 5 p.m. The high for the day will be near 77 degrees. It will be breezy with a south wind between 10 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms are likely before 10 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 p.m. and midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 48 degrees. Wind gusts could be as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 64 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. North winds could gust as high as 20 mph.