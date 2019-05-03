{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. and before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 58 degrees and a low around 38 degrees. Look for areas of dense fog after 1 a.m. 

Saturday: Look for areas of fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, the day will be sunny with a high near 68 degrees and a low around 46 degrees.

Sunday: There's a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 72 degrees and a low around 51 degrees. There's a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.

• Seven day forecast

NWS: Crest

• Monitor area river levels

