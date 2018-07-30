Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
There will be a slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
Tonight there is a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
For Tuesday, there will be patchy for before 8 a.m. with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny with a high near 82 degrees and a low around 62 degrees.