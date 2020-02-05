Noon update: Snow accumulations of less than half an inch forecast for Q-C

NWS: Summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 24 degrees.

NWS: Snow

Thursday brings a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Meanwhile in Lee, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland and Clark counties in Illinois, there's a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Thursday as 1-3 inches of new snow is expected to fall in those counties.

The main cause for concern will be slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities of less than one mile at times during the evening commute today and the morning commute Thursday.

