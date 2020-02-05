Noon update: Snow accumulations of less than half an inch forecast for Q-C

Wed AM Update: Slightly lower snowfall amounts are expected this afternoon and evening. Most of the snow will fall southeast of a line from Burlington, IA to Sterling, IL. There will be a sharp gradient in snowfall totals to the northwest of this line. pic.twitter.com/OTYHLXOICP — NWS Quad Cities (@NWSQuadCities) February 5, 2020

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 30% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 31 degrees.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow with new snow accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 24 degrees.

Thursday brings a 30% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 31 degrees and a low around 21 degrees.

Meanwhile in Lee, Henry, Bureau, Putnam, Henderson, Warren, Hancock, McDonough, Scotland and Clark counties in Illinois, there's a winter weather advisory in effect until noon Thursday as 1-3 inches of new snow is expected to fall in those counties.

The main cause for concern will be slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities of less than one mile at times during the evening commute today and the morning commute Thursday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0