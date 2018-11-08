Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Snowfall totals

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be cloudy with a high near 38 degrees and a low around 28 degree.

Snow is likely after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Friday will see a 30 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 34 degrees. A northwest wind  between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Friday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 18 degrees with northwest wind gusts as high as 25 mph.

NWS: Ice on bridges

