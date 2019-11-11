Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
The Winter Weather Advisory for the Q-C is set to expire at noon.
Snow is possible before 1 p.m. with scattered flurries between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with total daytime snow accumulation of around 2 inches.
Temperatures will rise to near 23 degrees by noon, then fall to around 18 during the remainder of the day.
Skies will be blustery with a north wind between 15 to 20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph degrees.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 4 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high near 19 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -10 degrees.
Tuesday night will become increasing cloudy with a low around 11 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.