Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a high near 22 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 7 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Thursday there will be patchy blowing snow after noon. Skies will be partly sunny and blustery with a temperature rising to near 17 degrees by 10 a.m., then falling to around 5 degrees during the remainder of the day. Wind-chill values will be as low as -20 degrees. Northwest winds between 10 to 15 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Thursday night there will be patchy blowing snow before 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly clear and blustery with a low around -12 degrees. Wind-chill values as low as -30 degrees. Northwest winds between 15 to 20 mph will decrease to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.