Noon update: Snow likely overnight

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low around 11 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

This fast-moving storm system will bring light snow to Iowa and northern Illinois along a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities.

Wednesday there is a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Snow covered roads during the commute can be expected where this snow falls.

Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.

