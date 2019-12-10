Noon update: Snow likely overnight

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees and a low around 11 degrees.
Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow after 3 a.m. with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
This fast-moving storm system will bring light snow to Iowa and northern Illinois along a line from Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities.
Wednesday there is a 40% chance of snow before 9 a.m. Snow covered roads during the commute can be expected where this snow falls.
Skies will be cloudy through mid-morning then gradually clearing with a high near 26 degrees and a low around 20 degrees.