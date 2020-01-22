Noon update: Snow moving into the Quad-Cities

Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.

"... By 6 p.m. snowfall totals west of the Mississippi River will range from a dusting up to around an inch. Totals by Thursday morning will range from 1 to 3 inches west of a line from Freeport to Macomb.

"Periods of light snow and drizzle are possible on Thursday with under 1 inch of additional snow accumulation. Another round of light precipitation is forecast Thursday evening into Friday with an additional 1 to 2 inches of wet snow possible. The snow could mix with rain at times as temperatures rise near to above freezing on Friday.

"Snow may continue Friday night with the potential for additional accumulations. Confidence is low on snowfall amounts Friday night due to uncertainty with the track of this system."

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a 40% chance of snow after 3 p.m. It will be cloudy with a high near 33 degrees and a low around 29 degrees.

Snow is likely tonight after 7 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.