Noon update: Snow on the way

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

There's a slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Then snow is likely. The chance of precipitation is 100% with total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible. The high will be near 37 degrees.

Tonight is likely before 5 a.m. with patchy blowing snow after midnight. The low will be around 13 degrees. It will be blustery with a southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest at 15 to 20 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday: There's a 50% chance of snow before 9 a.m. with patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. It will be cloudy with a temperature falling to around 8 degrees by 5 p.m. with wind-chill values as low as -10 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday night: Mostly clear with a low around -4 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 19 degrees and a low around 15 degrees.

