Noon update: Snow possible Wednesday and Thursday

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny with a high near 22 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 24 degrees by 5 a.m.

Wednesday there is a 50% chance of snow after noon. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 32 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Wednesday night there's an 80% chance of snow with a low around 30 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Thursday snow is likely. It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70% with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday night: One to 2 inches of snow with a low around 31 degrees.

