Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
We're looking at snow this afternoon with a high near 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Tonight there's an 80 percent chance of snow before 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around -7 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday there's a 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The overnight low will be around 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.
Sunday will see a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees.
Sunday night there will be snow after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The low will be around 9 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around 4 inches.
Looking ahead:
More snow possible on Monday with biter cold — we're talking -18 degrees — possible Tuesday and Wednesday nights.