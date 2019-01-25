Try 1 month for 99¢
NWS: Snow

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

We're looking at snow this afternoon with a high near 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -20 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Tonight there's an 80 percent chance of snow before 8 p.m. The overnight low will be around -7 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 80 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday there's a 20 percent chance of snow after noon. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 12 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -15 degrees. The overnight low will be around 5 degrees with wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees.

NWS: Another storm coming

Sunday will see a slight chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 17 degrees.

Sunday night there will be snow after 1 a.m. The snow could be heavy at times. The low will be around 9 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90 percent with new snow accumulation of around 4 inches.

NWS: Extreme cold coming

Looking ahead:

More snow possible on Monday with biter cold — we're talking -18 degrees — possible Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

