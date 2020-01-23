Noon update: Snow tonight, Friday and Friday night

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be cloudy with a high near 34 degrees.
Tonight: Snow after 10 p.m. The overnight low will be around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 100% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Friday: Snow before 2 p.m., rain and snow between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m. The high will be near 35 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Friday night: Snow before 7 p.m. The low will be around 32 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
A Snow Emergency for Davenport goes into effect beginning at 8 p.m., tonight until 4 p.m., Friday.