Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 1 p.m.

So far, we've recevied 4.1 inches of snow in the Quad-Cities, according the National Weather Service in Moline.

We're looking at a daily high near 33 degrees with northwest winds around 15 mph gusting as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 22 degrees.

Friday there is a slight chance of snow after 1 p.m, mixing with rain after 2 p.m. The high will be near 38 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday night there is a chance of rain and snow before 9 p.m., then a chance of snow between 9 p.m. and 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 29 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

