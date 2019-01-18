The snow is starting to fall in NW Iowa (1-18 8:30 a.m.) This is on Iowa 60 just north of Sibley. We'll be out in full force as the storm moves over the state. You can see where plows are out and what conditions look like out the windshield at https://t.co/XnTkHwmrYL pic.twitter.com/VhfRFdGqee— Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) January 18, 2019
Here's what has changed from this morning's forecast.
From the National Weather Service: "A significant winter storm system will bring accumulating snow and hazardous travel conditions to the region over the next 24 to 36 hours. Snow is expected to develop across the area this afternoon and evening, continuing overnight before tapering off Saturday morning. Total snowfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are expected, with the higher amounts likely focusing north and west of a line from Mount Carroll, Illinois to Washington, Iowa. In addition, strong winds will develop tonight and continue through much of Saturday leading to considerable blowing and drifting of the fluffy snow and hazardous travel conditions."
Winter Storm Warning Summary
• WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
• WHERE: Portions of east central and southeast Iowa and northwest Illinois.
• WHEN: From 3 p.m. to noon Saturday.
• ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
• PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The City of Davenport has declared a SNOW EMERGENCY starting at 6 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Saturday. Parking on posted snow routes is prohibited in a Snow Emergency. Vehicles will be ticketed and may be towed.— Davenport Iowa (@cityofdavenport) January 18, 2019
For the afternoon, there's a 40 percent chance of snow after 5 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a high near 27 degrees.
Tonight — Snow which could be heavy at times. It will be blustery with a low around 19 degrees and patchy blowing snow after 10 p.m. Northeast winds between 15 to 20 mph will produce gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100 percent with new snow accumulation of around 6 inches.
Saturday snow is likely before 11 a.m. with patchy blowing snow before 2 p.m. It will be blustery and cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny with a temperature falling to around 16 degrees by 5 p.m. North winds will gust as high as 35 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60 percent with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low around 2 degrees. Wind chill values will be as low as -10.