Noon update: Some snow tonight

Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.

Hazardous Weather Outlook: "Accumulating snow is expected from late this afternoon through tonight. The snow should reach the western outlook area after 3 p.m. and the Quad-Cities and points to the east from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Snow accumulations of a dusting to 3 inches are expected with the heaviest amounts favored south of a line from Vinton to Muscatine to Peoria. There is potential for locally higher amounts across southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. However, confidence remains low on amounts over 3 inches.

"Strong westerly winds could gust between 35 to 45 mph on Sunday."

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38 degrees.

Tonight there's a 50% chance of snow after 8 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 26 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than one inch is possible.

Saturday: There's a 20% chance of snow before 7 a.m. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 26 degree. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Skies will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 45 degrees and a low around 28 degrees.

