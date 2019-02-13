Here's a relatively quiet afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 27 degrees. Wind-chill values will be as low as -5 degrees.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a temperature rising to around 36 degrees by 5 a.m.
Thursday will see a slight chance of rain showers after noon, mixing with snow after 5 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high near 39 degrees. South winds between 10 to 15 mph will become northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy and blustery with a low around 8 degrees and wind-chill values as low as -5 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.