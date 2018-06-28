Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Look for mostly sunny skies with a high near 88 degrees and a low around 75 degrees.
Friday will be hot and humid. A heat advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m., Friday, until 7 p.m., Saturday. Skies will be sunny with a high near 97 degrees. Heat-index values will be as high as 109 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 20 mph. The overnight low will be around 76 degrees.
More heat is in store for the Quad-Cities on Saturday when temperatures will rise into the mid-90s.
Heat Advisory details: "Very hot and humid weather will build over the region late this week into the weekend. Temperatures are expected to reach well into the 90s Friday and Saturday with overnight low temperatures only in the 70s. At the same time, humidity levels will reach oppressive levels. This combination will lead to heat-index readings as high as 100 to near 110 degrees in the afternoon and evening hours.
"A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures and high humidity is expected. This combination will lead to possible heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.
"To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911."