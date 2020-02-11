Noon update: Sun then snow and cold

Here is the National Weather Service afternoon forecast.

It will be mostly sunny with a high near 34 degrees and a low around 23 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.

On Wednesday there's a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. then snow. The high will be near 36 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 90% with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday night snow is likely with an overnight low around 14 degrees. Northwest winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80% with new snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Thursday there's a 40% chance of snow before noon. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 16 degrees and a low around -5 degrees.

