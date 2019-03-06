Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny with a high near 29 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 12 degrees.
Snow is likely after 1 p.m. on Thursday. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 27 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Thursday night more snow and freezing drizzle are likely before 1 a.m. with a chance of snow between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., followed by a chance of snow and freezing drizzle after 4 a.m. It will be cloudy with a low around 23 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent. Little or no ice accumulation is expected. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.