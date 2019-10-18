Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Windy conditions along with warmer temps will increase the threat of wildfires across the Q-C region before the threat of some rain on Saturday.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 68 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 48 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Saturday: 50% chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 60 degrees and a low around 42 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 65 degrees and a low around 52 degrees. There's a 50% chance of overnight showers with new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
The Mississippi River in the Quad-Cities continues its drop. The river is currently at 17.2 feet and falling. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to fall to 16.8 feet on Saturday. A flood warning for the Mississippi continues until further notice.