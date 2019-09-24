Here's a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"The Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk for severe storms west of a Dyersville, to Cedar Rapids, to Williamsburg, Iowa line. A marginal risk extends as far east as a Maquoketa, to Fairfield line.
"Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated to move across the outlook area from mid-evening into the overnight. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible. The primary threat is large hail. There is a secondary lower threat of damaging winds or an isolated tornado this evening in the slight risk area."
Thursday night through Monday:
"Periodic rounds of showers and thunderstorms can be expected. However, it is too early to determine the severe weather or heavy rain potential."
Afternoon forecast:
It will be mostly sunny with a high near 81 degrees. Southwest winds between 5 to 15 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight there's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. with a low around 63 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday there's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and a low around 55 degrees. Winds will gust as high as 20 mph.
River levels:
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Mississippi River at Locks & Dam 15 has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Mississippi is currently at 14.7 feet and steady. Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise above flood stage today and continue rising to 15.3 feet Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
At 15 feet, water affects several sections of South Concord Street south of River Drive in Davenport and is at the foundations of several homes on Enchanted Island. Water also affects industries along the river at the south end of Davenport.
A Flood Warning now in effect for the Rock River in Moline has been extended until Thursday morning.
The Rock is currently at 12.14 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. The Rock is expected to continue to rise tol 12.8 feet on Wednesday morning. The river will fall below flood stage Thursday.
At 12.5 feet, water affects some residences in the lower Friendship Farm area; 60th Street is under water south of the Green Valley Sports Complex; and 56th Street along the north side of the river is under water.