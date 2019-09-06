This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 79 degrees with an overnight low around 57 degrees. North winds between 10 to 15 mph will produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Here's the weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy with a low around 60 degrees.
Sunday: Showers likely before 1 p.m. Cloudy with a high near 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy with a low around 61 degrees