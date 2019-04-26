Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It is be sunny and breezy with a high near 62 degrees and a low around 43 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 30 mph.
Rain is likely Saturday after 7 a.m. with a high near 49 degrees. It will be breezy with an east wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch are possible.
There's a 40 percent chance of rain before 10 p.m. It will be cloudy and blustery during the early evening then gradually clearing with a low around 31 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.