Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 70 degrees. Northwest winds will gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 50 degrees.
Friday will see increasing clouds with a high near 77 degrees. South winds will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday night showers and thunderstorms are likely. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees. South winds will gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible with higher amounts in thunderstorms.