Noon update: Sunny and breezy with a warmer weekend

NWS: Summary

Here's the afternoon and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 degrees.

Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees.

Sunday night brings a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.

