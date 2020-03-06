Noon update: Sunny and breezy with a warmer weekend

Here's the afternoon and weekend forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will be sunny and breezy with a high near 44 degrees. North winds between 10 to 20 mph will gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight will be clear with a low around 27 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
Saturday will be sunny and breezy with a high 59 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will increase to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday night will be mostly clear with a low around 42 degrees. South winds could produce gusts as high as 25 mph.
Sunday will be sunny and breezy with a high near 67 degrees.
Sunday night brings a 40% chance of rain after 1 a.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.