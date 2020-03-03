Noon update: Sunny and breezy

NWS: Summary

Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather  Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 49 degrees. South winds between 5 to 10 mph will become west at 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

There's a slight chance of overnight rain and snow with a low around 34 degrees. West winds will gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday will be partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 50 degrees and a low around 33 degrees.

