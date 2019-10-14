This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees.
Tonight there's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.
Tuesday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies wlll be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.
The Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt and the Rock River in Moline have crested and are beginning to fall.
In the Quad-Cities, the Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.
Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 17.3 feet today then begin falling. At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.