{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Week
NWS: Summary

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight there's a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 a.m. The overnight low will be around 45 degrees.

Tuesday: There's a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Skies wlll be partly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 41 degrees. South wind 10 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Seven day forecast

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

NWS Flood

The Wapsipinicon River in DeWitt and the Rock River in Moline have crested and are beginning to fall.

In the Quad-Cities, the Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.

Flood stage is 15 feet. The river is expected to rise to 17.3 feet today then begin falling. At 17 feet, water is over most of Davenport`s LeClaire Park and lower parking lots.

Area river levels

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0