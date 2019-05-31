{{featured_button_text}}
NWS: Summary

You might want to turn on the air conditioner after reading this forecast from the National Weather Service.

This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees, according to the weather service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.

Then the rains return on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees. 

Saturday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.

Flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers and streams including the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.

The river is expected to rise to 21.4 feet Saturday morning then begin falling.

• Monitor area river levels

