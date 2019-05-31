You might want to turn on the air conditioner after reading this forecast from the National Weather Service.
This afternoon will be sunny with a high near 84 degrees, according to the weather service.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 62 degrees.
Then the rains return on Saturday with showers and thunderstorms likely mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 60% with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Skies will be partly sunny with a high near 80 degrees.
Saturday night will see a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy with a low around 53 degrees.
Flood warnings remain in effect for many area rivers and streams including the Mississippi River at Rock Island Locks & Dam 15.
The river is expected to rise to 21.4 feet Saturday morning then begin falling.
053119-qct-qca-flood-02.jpg
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-03.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-04.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-05.jpg
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-06.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-07.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-08.jpg
Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Jacob Hobbs examines the HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-01.jpg
A car drives through the flooded intersection of East River Drive and Ripley Street, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-09.jpg
Lt. Col. Rob Cain and Sgt. Maj. 1st Class Jacob Hobbs examines the HESCO barriers in downtown Davenport, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-10.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-11.jpg
Spc. Collin Kruse, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Sgt. Bryant Orlando with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-12.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-13.jpg
Sgt. Bryant Orlando, Spc. Cannon Bennett, and Spc. Collin Kruse with the National Guard inspect sandbags and the HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-14.jpg
National Guard was deployed along River Drive to maintain HESCO barriers, Thursday, May 30, 2019, in Davenport.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-15.jpg
Lincoln Callahan, 13, of East Moline picks up his bike in front of Hereford Park, which is flooded on Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-16.jpg
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-17.jpg
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-18.jpg
Heather Householder carries her son Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com
053119-qct-qca-flood-19.jpg
Heather Householder carries her son, Austin Householder, 6, through the flooded road on Campbell's Island on their walk home on Thursday.
JESSICA GALLAGHER, jgallagher@qconline.com
