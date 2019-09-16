Here is the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Tonight will be humid with increasing clouds and a low around 63 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy then gradually becoming sunny, and humid with a high near 84 degrees and a low around 67 degrees.
You have free articles remaining.
A Flood Warning for the Rock River at Moline continues until Thursday morning.
Early today, the river was 12.4 feet and rising. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecasted. The Rock is expected to rise to 13.4 feet Tuesday night, then fall below flood stage Thursday morning.
At 13.2 feet, water affects 60th Street south of John Deere Road in Moline, Smith's Island, and 75th Avenue from Green Valley Park 48th Street. Water is also on Canal Road in Big Island.