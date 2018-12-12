Here's the afternoon forecast from the National Weather Service.
It will gradually become sunny with a high near 35 degrees and a low around 25 degrees. West winds between 10 to 15 mph will gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday brings a 50 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 40 degrees. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Rain is likely Thursday night after 7 p.m. Skies will be cloudy with a low around 31 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 70 percent with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.